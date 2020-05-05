Turkey brings back 64 truck drivers from Saudi Arabia

  • May 05 2020 11:59:00

Turkey brings back 64 truck drivers from Saudi Arabia

HATAY- Anadolu Agency
Turkey brings back 64 truck drivers from Saudi Arabia

Dozens of truck drivers trapped in Saudi Arabia due to the novel coronavirus outbreak were brought back via sea and are set to be put under quarantine for two weeks.

Some sixty-four drivers were brought by a ship named "MV Med Bridge" to the LimakPort harbor of Iskenderun province, and they underwent health examinations by the provincial healthcare authorities.

The custom units disinfected the vehicles ahead of their evacuation from the ship.

As part of coronavirus measures, the drivers will be under quarantine for 14 days at their homes and the process will be followed by local authorities.

The drivers went to Saudi Arabia two months ago, however, they wouldn’t be able to return to Turkey as Ro-Ro ships no longer conducted new voyages to the kingdom as part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan

    President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan

  2. Nearly 500 unlicensed buildings demolished in resort towns

    Nearly 500 unlicensed buildings demolished in resort towns

  3. Russia and Turkey’s charm offensive to the West

    Russia and Turkey’s charm offensive to the West

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,461 as recoveries exceed 68,166

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,461 as recoveries exceed 68,166
Recommended
Cemetery visits go online in days of pandemic in Turkey’s Antalya

Cemetery visits go online in days of pandemic in Turkey’s Antalya
CHP mayors’ aid prevented unlawfully, says party leader

CHP mayors’ aid prevented unlawfully, says party leader

Turkish, Russian forces carry out 8th joint patrol in Syria

Turkish, Russian forces carry out 8th joint patrol in Syria

400,000 Syrians in Turkey returned home: Interior Ministry

400,000 Syrians in Turkey returned home: Interior Ministry
Istanbul residents use more water, but dams lack resources

Istanbul residents use more water, but dams lack resources
HDP lawmaker Ahmet Şık announces resignation

HDP lawmaker Ahmet Şık announces resignation
WORLD Libyan military strikes vehicles of Haftar militias

Libyan military strikes vehicles of Haftar militias

The Libyan military targeted two vehicles belonging to militias loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar in an airstrike.  
ECONOMY Turkeys hazelnut exports up by over 50 pct in 8 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports up by over 50 pct in 8 months

Turkey earned $1.84 billion from hazelnut exports from September 2019 to April 2020, increasing 50.9 percent versus the same period in the previous season, a regional trade union announced on May 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 