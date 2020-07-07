Turkey bringing down PKK physically, psychologically: Minister

  • July 07 2020 14:54:00

Turkey bringing down PKK physically, psychologically: Minister

ANKARA
Turkey bringing down PKK physically, psychologically: Minister

Security operations conducted in Turkey against the illegal PKK in the past few years have destroyed the capacities of the group, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said.

“The PKK cannot even speak to the radio because of its fear. We bring the organization down, de facto, physically and psychologically,” Soylu said on July 7, speaking at the Training and Coordination Meeting of Police School Principals.

In 2016, 14,582 radio shortcuts were received from the PKK, while this number decreased to 1122 in 2019, he said. Turkish security forces received 200 radio shortcuts since the beginning of the year, he added.

Elaborating on the struggle against criminal networks, the minister said only in the first five months of 2020, the Turkish security forces destroyed a total of 110 organized crime organizations, two of which were national, 23 regional and 85 local.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Clashes between the Turkish state and the PKK over the last decades have led to the death of 40,000 people.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

    Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

  2. 1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns

    1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns

  3. Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

    Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

  4. COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

    COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

  5. What’s next? Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention?

    What’s next? Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention?
Recommended
Proposal on bar associations ‘dividing the defense,’ says CHP leader

Proposal on bar associations ‘dividing the defense,’ says CHP leader
Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach
Turkey’s birth rate drops as world population increases

Turkey’s birth rate drops as world population increases
Restoration works at Istanbul’s landmark suspended due to birds

Restoration works at Istanbul’s landmark suspended due to birds
1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns

1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns
Nearly 300 Europe-bound asylum seekers held in Turkey

Nearly 300 Europe-bound asylum seekers held in Turkey
WORLD Khashoggi killing suspects top UK sanctions list

Khashoggi killing suspects top UK sanctions list

Britain on July 6 identified 49 “notorious” individuals and organizations, 20 of them Saudi and 25 Russians, to be sanctioned under its first post-Brexit targeting of accused human rights violators.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank lowers reserve requirement ratios

Turkish Central Bank lowers reserve requirement ratios

The Turkish Central Bank on July 6 cut reserve requirement ratios to provide more liquidity in domestic markets.
SPORTS Kayserispor stun Beşiktaş in Turkish Süper Lig

Kayserispor stun Beşiktaş in Turkish Süper Lig

Hes Kablo Kayserispor defeated Beşiktaş 3-1 in July 6's Turkish Süper Lig match to exit the relegation zone.