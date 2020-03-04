Turkey briefs US diplomats on operation in Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

DHA Photo

Turkey's presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın on March 4 briefed senior US diplomats about Ankara's ongoing operation in northwestern Syria.

Kalın told Kelly Craft, Washington's ambassador to the UN, and James Jeffrey, the U.S. special envoy for Syria, that Operation Spring Shield was aimed at a peaceful political solution in Syria.

The meeting in the capital Ankara lasted for one-and-a-half hour.

The officials touched upon a host of issues including the refugee crisis and the recent escalation in Syria's restive province of Idlib.

Kalın said Turkey's operation in Idlib is being held within the framework of the right to self-defense, following the Syrian regime's attacks on Turkish soldiers.

During the meeting, the importance of solidarity within NATO was stressed.