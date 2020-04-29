Turkey borrows over $2.6B from domestic markets

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 18.5 billion Turkish liras ($2.6 billion) from domestic markets through an auction and lease certificates issuance on April 28.

Some 3.38 billion Turkish liras ($483 million) in two-year fixed coupon bonds (semiannually, re-opened, seventh issue) were up for auction that will be settled on Wednesday and mature on Oct. 20, 2021.

The total tender for the bonds was 5.61 billion Turkish liras ($800 million) with a 60.3% accepted/tendered rate.

The interest rate of the 539-day government bonds was accepted at a 4.39% term rate, while annual simple and compound interest rates were 8.77% and 8.97%, respectively.

The ministry issued fixed rent rate lease certificates worth 5.7 billion liras ($810 million) on Tuesday.

The 182-day lease certificates, with a periodic rent rate (six months) of 3.82%, will be settled on Wednesday, while their maturity day is Oct 28, 2020.

It also issued CPI-indexed lease certificates worth 9.46 billion liras ($1.35 billion) which will be settled on Wednesday and mature on Oct. 25, 2023.





