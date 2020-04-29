Turkey borrows over $2.6B from domestic markets

  • April 29 2020 09:58:42

Turkey borrows over $2.6B from domestic markets

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey borrows over $2.6B from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 18.5 billion Turkish liras ($2.6 billion) from domestic markets through an auction and lease certificates issuance on April 28. 

Some 3.38 billion Turkish liras ($483 million) in two-year fixed coupon bonds (semiannually, re-opened, seventh issue) were up for auction that will be settled on Wednesday and mature on Oct. 20, 2021.

The total tender for the bonds was 5.61 billion Turkish liras ($800 million) with a 60.3% accepted/tendered rate.

The interest rate of the 539-day government bonds was accepted at a 4.39% term rate, while annual simple and compound interest rates were 8.77% and 8.97%, respectively.

The ministry issued fixed rent rate lease certificates worth 5.7 billion liras ($810 million) on Tuesday.

The 182-day lease certificates, with a periodic rent rate (six months) of 3.82%, will be settled on Wednesday, while their maturity day is Oct 28, 2020.

It also issued CPI-indexed lease certificates worth 9.46 billion liras ($1.35 billion) which will be settled on Wednesday and mature on Oct. 25, 2023.


Turkey, Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,992 with 114,653 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,992 with 114,653 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28
Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs
Properties sold to foreigners online

Properties sold to foreigners online
Farmers loans postponed for 6 months amid pandemic

Farmers' loans postponed for 6 months amid pandemic
Some 3.2 million employees benefit from short-term work allowance

Some 3.2 million employees benefit from short-term work allowance
Global e-commerce hit $25.6T in 2018: UN trade agency

Global e-commerce hit $25.6T in 2018: UN trade agency

WORLD US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops

US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops  

The United States reported its millionth coronavirus case as hard-hit European countries took tentative steps towards lifting lockdowns, with masks mandatory in all German shops from April 29.    
ECONOMY Turkey borrows over $2.6B from domestic markets

Turkey borrows over $2.6B from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 18.5 billion Turkish liras ($2.6 billion) from domestic markets through an auction and lease certificates issuance on April 28. 
SPORTS Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Retesting of a Turkish runner’s samples have led to her being retroactively disqualified from the 2012 Olympic Games. Gülcan Mıngır had competed in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in London.