Turkey borrows over $1.25B from domestic markets

  • May 05 2020 09:46:41

Turkey borrows over $1.25B from domestic markets

ISTANBUL
Turkey borrows over $1.25B from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 8.8 billion Turkish liras ($1.25 billion) from domestic markets through an auction on May 4. 

Zero-coupon bonds (semiannually, re-opened, the third issue) with a 13-month term rate were sold in the auction, which will be settled on Wednesday and mature on June 9, 2021.

The total tender for the bonds was 19.58 billion Turkish liras ($2.77 billion) with a 45.1% accepted/tendered rate.

The interest rate of the 399-day government bonds was accepted at a 9.12% term rate, while annual simple and compound interest rates were 8.32% and 8.29%, respectively.

The Treasury has announced that it will hold 24 bond auctions and direct sale of lease certificates to borrow 89 billion Turkish liras ($12.7 billion) from domestic markets this May-July.

Turkey, Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan

    President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan

  2. Nearly 500 unlicensed buildings demolished in resort towns

    Nearly 500 unlicensed buildings demolished in resort towns

  3. Russia and Turkey’s charm offensive to the West

    Russia and Turkey’s charm offensive to the West

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,461 as recoveries exceed 68,166

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,461 as recoveries exceed 68,166
Recommended
Turkeys hazelnut exports up by over 50 pct in 8 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports up by over 50 pct in 8 months
Turkish Central Bank has adequate reserves: Minister

Turkish Central Bank has adequate reserves: Minister  
Turkish exports stand at $9B in April

Turkish exports stand at $9B in April

Purchasing Managers Index at 33.4 in April

Purchasing Managers' Index at 33.4 in April
Turkeys inflation rate drops in April amid COVID-19

Turkey's inflation rate drops in April amid COVID-19
Share of renewables in energy generation soars in Turkey

Share of renewables in energy generation soars in Turkey
WORLD Libyan military strikes vehicles of Haftar militias

Libyan military strikes vehicles of Haftar militias

The Libyan military targeted two vehicles belonging to militias loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar in an airstrike.  
ECONOMY Turkeys hazelnut exports up by over 50 pct in 8 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports up by over 50 pct in 8 months

Turkey earned $1.84 billion from hazelnut exports from September 2019 to April 2020, increasing 50.9 percent versus the same period in the previous season, a regional trade union announced on May 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 