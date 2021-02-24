Turkey begins vaccinating teachers ahead of face-to-face education

  • February 24 2021 12:46:00

Turkey begins vaccinating teachers ahead of face-to-face education

ANKARA
Turkey begins vaccinating teachers ahead of face-to-face education

Turkey has started the vaccination of teachers ahead of the commencement of face-to-face education slated for March 1. Education Minister Ziya Selçuk received his first shot in a ceremony held in the Central Anatolia province of Çorum on Feb. 24.

“We are standing with our teachers, and I got my first dose with our teachers. Our teachers will follow the e-Pulse system to know when they will be vaccinated,” Selçuk told reporters.

Turkey will gradually start face-to-face education for primary school students as well as for the students in eighth and 12th grades on March 1 in line with the country’s efforts to return to normalcy. The vaccination program was launched on Jan. 14, and more than 7.5 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine have been administered to people so far.

The government decided to protect teachers through vaccination after it decided to open schools for certain classes.

“The Health Ministry is making the necessary planning for the supply of the vaccine. We have submitted a list of our 1,259,000 personnel in the previous weeks,” Selçuk informed, recalling that no country that has started face-to-face education could accomplish the vaccination of their teachers in the way Turkey is doing currently.

Selçuk also stated that all schools that would open their doors to students and teachers have almost completed their preparations in terms of sanitizing their premises and classrooms.

“We can perfectly run face-to-face education without any problems. Our schools are ready. Almost all of them have received ‘My school is clean’ certificate,” Selçuk said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Murat Mercan officially appointed as Turkey’s ambassador to US

    Murat Mercan officially appointed as Turkey’s ambassador to US

  2. Low, medium-risk provinces to be allowed to ease curbs first

    Low, medium-risk provinces to be allowed to ease curbs first

  3. Turkish authorities working on details of normalization phase

    Turkish authorities working on details of normalization phase

  4. Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

    Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

  5. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey
Recommended
Legal action sought against 33 more MPs, says parliament speaker

Legal action sought against 33 more MPs, says parliament speaker
Murat Mercan officially appointed as Turkey’s ambassador to US

Murat Mercan officially appointed as Turkey’s ambassador to US
Low, medium-risk provinces to be allowed to ease curbs first

Low, medium-risk provinces to be allowed to ease curbs first
Turkey slams EU for not having enough concern over PKK

Turkey slams EU for not having enough concern over PKK
More than 140 soldiers detained over suspected FETÖ links

More than 140 soldiers detained over suspected FETÖ links
Turkey hails partnership with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan

Turkey hails partnership with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan
WORLD Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Tiger Woods crashed his SUV on sweeping, downhill road in the Los Angels suburbs on Feb. 23 morning, and doctors tried to stabilize “significant” injuries to his right leg with rods and a combination of screws and pins.
ECONOMY Central Bank revises reserve requirements

Central Bank revises reserve requirements

Turkey's Central Bank on Feb. 24 revised its regulations on reserve requirements to improve the effectiveness of the monetary transmission mechanism in the country.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.