Turkey beat Ukraine 3-0 in 2nd group match of EuroVolley 2021

ISTANBUL

The Turkish women's national volleyball team beat Ukraine 3-0 in their second group match in the 2021 CEV European Women's Volleyball Championship on Aug. 20.

The 'sultans of the net' won the sets 25-14, 25-19, and 26-24 at the BT Arena in Cluj Napoca, Romania.

The game paused in the second set as Croatian head official Ksenija Jurkovic needed medical attention on the side of the field.

She switched with second referee Sabine Witte of Germany after receiving treatment.

Turkey is second in Group D with two wins after the Netherlands.

The crescent-star team will take on Sweden on Sunday.