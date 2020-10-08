Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

  • October 08 2020 10:38:00

Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

DOHA
Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

Turkey places great importance not to undermine strategic partnership with the U.S., despite having differences from time to time, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

“Turkey and the U.S. have deep-rooted, multidimensional and strategic cooperation with Washington, and the main issue here is to maintain relations on the basis of bilateral interests, despite differences of opinion,” Qatar’s daily The Peninsula quoted Erdoğan as saying on Oct. 8.

“Although we have taken separate positions with the U.S. on various issues from time to time, we have placed great importance on not undermining the strategic partnership between us,” he told the daily during a visit to Doha.

Noting that there had been some difficulties between Ankara and the U.S., Erdoğan said, “Ankara, however,  in recent years has had some difficulties with the American administration with regards to supporting the PKK-YPG terrorist organization in Syria and the extradition of the FETÖ ringleader, the perpetrator of the July 15 bloody coup attempt to our country.”

Stating that as an ally, they had expectations to see strong solidarity in terms of both issues, but unfortunately, their expectations were not met, Erdogan said: “Even the PKK-YPG terrorist organization was seen as a partner in Syria, supported and protected by some circles under the American administration. Especially the remnants of the former administration who displayed an uncompromising attitude in some military and security bureaucracy issues.”

On the other hand, Ankara and Washington have acquired a positive atmosphere in their bilateral relations with U.S. President Donald Trump taking office.

“Our attitudes are increasingly overlapping, both on regional issues and on many other issues ranging from trade to investments. We focus on our common interests rather than disagreements. Mr. Trump and I have set a goal of increasing our bilateral trade to $100 billion, and we are committed to achieving this goal,” he said, noting that the two countries will continue to work together in all platforms, including NATO, on such issues as the fight against terrorism, democracy, instability and the termination.

Erdoğan calls on African countries to back Azerbaijan

Meanwhile, Turkey has expressed its expectation from African countries to lend support to Azerbaijan in its struggle for the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation.

“We call on the African countries to stand with Azerbaijan in its struggle for the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh from occupation,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an online trade conference with the representatives of the African nations on Oct. 8.

Recalling that the African countries have lent support to Palestine against the Israeli occupation, Erdoğan said he expects the continent to adopt a similar position in defending Azerbaijan whose lands have been under the occupation of Armenia for the past 30 years.

Those countries advocating justice and rightness should back Azerbaijan just like Turkey is, Erdoğan stressed, reiterating that Azerbaijan is very determined to liberate its lands.

“The solution to this problem which was turned into a disease due to Armenia’s uncompromising stance is giving an end to the occupation. Therefore, the proposals that legitimize the occupation have no chance of implementation in the field,” the president said, criticizing the Minsk Group composed of France, Russia and the United States for failing to bring about concrete proposals for a settlement.

Armenia continues to occupy Azerbaijani lands for the past 30 years without listening to the resolutions of the international institutions, namely the U.N. and the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), he said.

In his address to the African countries, Erdoğan stressed that Turkey’s trade volume with the entire continent has increased from $5.4 billion to $26.2 billion between 2003 and 2019. “We should not allow the ongoing difficulties [due to the pandemic] decrease this trend. We should increase our trade volume to more than $50 billion in the coming years,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus open to public visit

    Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus open to public visit

  2. Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

    Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

  3. Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

    Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

  4. Will it help Tatar? 

    Will it help Tatar? 

  5. Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

    Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions
Recommended
Italian PM calls for dialogue in Mediterranean

Italian PM calls for dialogue in Mediterranean
Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions
Turkish FM opens memorial in honor of Galicia martyrs

Turkish FM opens memorial in honor of Galicia martyrs
Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed
Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul

Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul
Turkey’s top diplomat calls for urgent dialogue with EU

Turkey’s top diplomat calls for urgent dialogue with EU
WORLD American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck on Oct. 8 "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."
ECONOMY Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

As many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned on Oct. 7.  

SPORTS Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

The Turkish national football team fought hard to earn a 3-3 draw against Germany with a late goal in a friendly match on Oct. 7. 