Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 25 countries

  • June 02 2022 11:35:00

Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 25 countries

ANKARA
Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 25 countries

Turkey appointed ambassadors to 25 foreign diplomatic missions, while ambassadors from 23 countries are recalled to their headquarters in Ankara, according to a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette on June 2.

The list of 25 ambassadors are as follows: Levent Eller, Member of the Foreign Policy Advisory Board to the Permanent Representation of Turkey’s United Nations Vienna Office, Advisor to the President Tuba Nur Sönmez to Kuwait, Beste Pehlivan Sun to Colombia, Deniz Çakar to Finland, Ertan Yalçın to Bolivia, Cavidan Gülşen Karanis Ekşioğlu to Hungary, Ilhan Kemal Tuğ to Mexico, Naci Aydın Karamanoğlu to Venezuela, Ali Kaan Orbay to Georgia, Makbule Başak Yalçın to Ecuador, Akif Menevşe to Mauritania, Gül Büyükerşen to El Salvador, Rıza Hakan Tekin to Denmark, Tayyar Kağan Atay to Albania, Ömer Faruk Doğan to Morocco, Adnan Keçeci to Equatorial Guinea, Şule Öztunç to Latvia, Özgür Çınar to Niger, Başak Türkoğlu to Estonia, Uygar Mustafa Sertel to Moldova, Mehmet Paçacı to Pakistan, Ülkü Kocaefe to Cambodia, Ali Sait Akın to Guinea-Bissau, Can Tezel to Sweden, Emir Salim Yüksel to Malaysia.

Merve Kavakçı, Turkey’s ambassador to Malaysia, was among the ambassadors recalled to Ankara.

Kavakçı was banned from parliament in 1999 after she joined an oath ceremony in parliament wearing a headscarf following her election as a lawmaker from the now defunct Virtue Party (FP).

Diplomacy,

TURKEY UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  2. Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

    Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

  3. University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

    University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

  4. Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

    Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

  5. Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

    Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert
Recommended
UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey at NATO in new bid for progress

Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey at NATO in new bid for progress
Turkey intensifies efforts to create “food corridor” in Black Sea

Turkey intensifies efforts to create “food corridor” in Black Sea
Turkey, Pakistan vow to boost ties on 75th anniversary

Turkey, Pakistan vow to boost ties on 75th anniversary
Turkey condemns Germany for statements over dispute with Greece

Turkey condemns Germany for statements over dispute with Greece
Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’
WORLD Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russian forces edged closer Thursday to taking a key Ukrainian city after days of intense fighting, tightening their slow squeeze on the eastern Donbas region as Washington warned the war could last months.

ECONOMY Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Authorities have announced hikes in electricity and natural gas prices for households as well as industrial users.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.