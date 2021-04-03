Turkey appoints new ambassadors to 13 countries

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey has appointed 13 ambassadors to foreign posts, according to the Official Gazette early on April 3.

A decree published with the signature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Cahit Bağcı was appointed envoy to Azerbaijan.

Cengiz Kamil Firat was appointed to Poland, Ahmet Sadık Doğan was given the position in Kyrgyzstan, Ali Sait Akin was named top diplomat in Myanmar, Sibel Erkan to Sierra Leone, Burak Akcapar is now Turkey’s representative in Spain and Nilgün Erdem Arı is headed to Burkina Faso.

Fırat Sunel was appointed to India, Mehmet Munis Dirik will lead Turkey’s diplomatic efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tugay Tuncer was named envoy in the United Arab Emirates.