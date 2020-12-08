Turkey appoints new ambassadors

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey appointed new ambassadors to some embassies and a permanent representative of the Foreign Ministry, diplomatic sources said early on Dec. 8.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called some ambassadors to notify them of their new positions and extended his best wishes.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy has been appointed ambassador to Serbia.

The ministry also appointed Yunus Demirer as ambassador to Slovakia, Hatun Demirer as the Permanent Representative of Turkey to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Ali Rıza Güney as ambassador to Iraq, Barış Ulusoy as ambassador to Lebanon, Burçin Gönenli as ambassador to Singapore, Turgay Tuncer as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Zafer Ateş as ambassador to Mongolia and Volkan Işıkçı as ambassador to Cameroon.