Turkey announces weekday, weekend lockdown against coronavirus

ISTANBUL-Reuters

Turkey will impose curfews on weekdays and full lockdowns over weekends to combat the spread of the coronavirus, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 30.

Citizens will not be allowed to leave home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays, and over the whole weekend from 9 p.m. on Fridays to 5 a.m. on Mondays, Erdoğan said.

Some sectors, including supply chain and production, will be exempt from the measures which will begin on Tuesday, he added.