Turkey announces three-day holiday curfew

  • April 22 2021 08:49:00

ANKARA
As a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19, Turkey has announced a nationwide curfew starting on April 22 evening until April 26 morning.

The three-day curfew from 7 p.m. on April 22 until 5 a.m. on April 26 will cover the National Sovereignty and Children's Day holiday as well as the weekend, according to a circular issued by the Interior Ministry.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, no large gatherings will be held to mark the national day, except for an official wreath-laying ceremony. Instead, some demonstrations and online events will be held.

Turkey on April 23 every year commemorates the first gathering of the Turkish Grand National Assembly which took place in 1920.

Also, every year on the day children perform in the country’s stadiums and streets.

In the face of rising cases and fatalities, starting last week, special measures are in effect in the country for the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The weekday curfew now lasts from 7 p.m. (moved forward from 9 p.m.) to 5 a.m., during which inter-city travel is also banned, except in emergencies. Weekend curfews also continue in high-risk cities.

Cafes and restaurants only provide delivery and takeout services, while wedding halls, sports centers, and game halls will remain closed until the end of Ramadan.

