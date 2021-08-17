Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

  • August 17 2021 15:57:25

Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

Turkey is among the top three to four countries in the world in the production and sale of armed drones, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing that the Turkish defense industry will focus on the future generation of weapons, including electromagnetic cannons and the projects based on artificial intelligence.

“We are among the top three to four countries in the world in the design, production and sale of armed unmanned aerial vehicles that have actually proven their success in the field,” Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of the 15th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul on Aug. 17.

Turkey succeeded to reduce foreign dependency in the defense industry from 80 percent to 20 percent in the past 19 years and has now become an important exporter, Erdoğan said, informing that Turkey’s exports have exceeded three billion dollars.

“In the last 19 years, Turkey has made a revolution in the defense industry like many other fields,” he stated, adding that they were investing in the products of the future through expanding research and development capacity.

One important factor of Turkey’s rise as an important supplier in the field of the defense industry is the open and hidden embargoes imposed by some global powers, including allies, when Turkey was dearly needing weapons and equipment in fighting terror and protecting its borders, Erdoğan said.

“The imposition of a double standard in the fight against terror shows why we should be strong in all the fields,” Erdoğan said. “If you want peace, you have to be ready for way. This motto explains our philosophy in regards to the defense industry in the best way,” he added.

Erdogan, Politics,

TURKEY Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

    Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

  2. Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

    Turkey to start giving fourth dose of virus vaccine

  3. Turkish evacuees tell of turmoil at Afghan airport in Kabul

    Turkish evacuees tell of turmoil at Afghan airport in Kabul

  4. Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

    Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

  5. Turkish top diplomat discusses Afghanistan with US, NATO colleagues

    Turkish top diplomat discusses Afghanistan with US, NATO colleagues
Recommended
Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster

Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster
CHP urges gov’t not to make any deal with West over Afghan refugees

CHP urges gov’t not to make any deal with West over Afghan refugees
Number of low-risk provinces rising as jab drive speeds up

Number of low-risk provinces rising as jab drive speeds up
Aid sent to disaster-hit area by landing ships

Aid sent to disaster-hit area by landing ships
Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM
Turkish evacuees tell of turmoil at Afghan airport in Kabul

Turkish evacuees tell of turmoil at Afghan airport in Kabul
WORLD Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

The Taliban moved on Aug. 17 to quickly restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work, though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.
ECONOMY Turkish machinery exports hit $13 bln in first 7 months

Turkish machinery exports hit $13 bln in first 7 months

Turkey’s machinery exports reached $13 billion in the first seven months of this year, up nearly one-third from last year, according to figures released by a sector association on Aug. 17. 
SPORTS Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

The title contenders in the Turkish Süper Lig won their games in the opening week of the competition, indicating a tight race until the very end of the season.