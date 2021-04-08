Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 7 that the country wants a significant reduction in the number of coronavirus cases by the end of the Muslim holy month Ramadan.

"We aim to give a rest to our country during Ramadan and prepare it for better days after the Eid,” he said while speaking at the AKP's provincial heads’ meeting in Ankara.

Ramadan will begin next week and last until mid-May.

He said that toughening and loosening restrictions had to be in line with the course of the pandemic.

“If we could decrease the number of the cases to thousands, we will be able to catch the tourism season that is understood to be opened in May and the commercial activity that will be created by the tourism season,” he said.

He also highlighted the global dimension of the pandemic and that giving a global fight and winning a universal victory against the virus is crucial in an age in which nations and states are closely interconnected.

Since its vaccination campaign began on Jan. 14, Turkey has administered more than 17.95 million vaccine jabs nationwide, according to official figures.

More than 10.54 million people have received their first dose of a vaccine while second doses were given to nearly 7.41 million.

In the face of rising case and fatality numbers, Turkey recently announced the return of weekend curfews in high-risk areas as well as other restrictions, in addition to special measures for Ramadan.