Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

  • April 08 2021 09:12:00

Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 7 that the country wants a significant reduction in the number of coronavirus cases by the end of the Muslim holy month Ramadan.

"We aim to give a rest to our country during Ramadan and prepare it for better days after the Eid,” he said while speaking at the AKP's provincial heads’ meeting in Ankara.

Ramadan will begin next week and last until mid-May.

He said that toughening and loosening restrictions had to be in line with the course of the pandemic.

“If we could decrease the number of the cases to thousands, we will be able to catch the tourism season that is understood to be opened in May and the commercial activity that will be created by the tourism season,” he said.

He also highlighted the global dimension of the pandemic and that giving a global fight and winning a universal victory against the virus is crucial in an age in which nations and states are closely interconnected.

Since its vaccination campaign began on Jan. 14, Turkey has administered more than 17.95 million vaccine jabs nationwide, according to official figures.

More than 10.54 million people have received their first dose of a vaccine while second doses were given to nearly 7.41 million.

In the face of rising case and fatality numbers, Turkey recently announced the return of weekend curfews in high-risk areas as well as other restrictions, in addition to special measures for Ramadan.

COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

    Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,943 as daily cases hit 54,740

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,943 as daily cases hit 54,740

  3. Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

    Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

  4. Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

    Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

  5. Annexation not an option

    Annexation not an option
Recommended
Parliament passes bill on ‘security investigation’

Parliament passes bill on ‘security investigation’
Turkey on rise as drone-armed regional power: Fukuyama

Turkey on rise as drone-armed regional power: Fukuyama
New Turkish envoy sees good prospects for ties with US

New Turkish envoy sees good prospects for ties with US
Turkey mourns soldiers killed in Syria

Turkey mourns soldiers killed in Syria

Turkish foreign minister receives Greek ambassador

Turkish foreign minister receives Greek ambassador

Famous Turkish Dr Oz sues sister for forging father’s will

Famous Turkish Dr Oz sues sister for forging father’s will
WORLD British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

Britain’s prime minister has condemned another night of violence in Northern Ireland, after crowds threw petrol bombs and a bus was set on fire in Belfast.

ECONOMY Russian tour operators visit Mardin

Russian tour operators visit Mardin

Tour operators and tourists from Russia recently visited Mardin in southeastern Turkey, which has been dubbed “the city of civilizations.”
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.