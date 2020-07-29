Turkey-Africa economic ties based on win-win approach: DEIK

  • July 29 2020 07:00:00

Turkey-Africa economic ties based on win-win approach: DEIK

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey-Africa economic ties based on win-win approach: DEIK

Turkey’s economic relations with Africa are based on a win-win approach, the head of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) said on July 28. 

The DEIK's Africa Business Council is maintaining Turkey-Africa economic relations with scientific studies, Nail Olpak stressed during an online meeting attended by business people from Turkey and Africa

The Turkish private sector may develop Africa's transportation infrastructure under the public-private partnership model, he noted

He also said that agricultural facilities can be established in Africa's large agricultural areas and the continent's exports can be diversified.

"We can manage Africa's harbors and airports. We also believe that Turkey's experience in the industry field can be a model for Africa," he underlined.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city

    3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city

  2. Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

    Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

  3. Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

    Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

  4. CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks

    CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks

  5. Turkey lashes out at US over Osman Kavala case remarks

    Turkey lashes out at US over Osman Kavala case remarks
Recommended
Investment demand rises in H1 despite pandemic

Investment demand rises in H1 despite pandemic
Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month
Turkey eases TRY transaction limits for non-residents

Turkey eases TRY transaction limits for non-residents
Turkish Central Bank posts $86.3 bln in June reserves

Turkish Central Bank posts $86.3 bln in June reserves
EBRD grants $25 million to Borusan Cat’s Kazakhstan ops

EBRD grants $25 million to Borusan Cat’s Kazakhstan ops
Turkish food factory to continue production under quarantine

Turkish food factory to continue production under quarantine
WORLD TKP/ML members sentenced to prison in Germany

TKP/ML members sentenced to prison in Germany

Leading members of the outlawed Turkish Communist Party - Marxist-Leninist (TKP/ML) have been sentenced to prison in Germany for their support of terrorist activities in Turkey. 
ECONOMY Investment demand rises in H1 despite pandemic

Investment demand rises in H1 despite pandemic

Turkey's investment demand, despite the pandemic, followed a stronger course this January-June compared to the same period last year, the Turkish industry and technology minister said on July 28.
SPORTS Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Turkish paraglider Gülşah Hoş has broken a paragliding record for women in Turkey by flying about 240 kilometers for seven hours and 42 minutes.