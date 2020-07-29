Turkey-Africa economic ties based on win-win approach: DEIK

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s economic relations with Africa are based on a win-win approach, the head of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) said on July 28.

The DEIK's Africa Business Council is maintaining Turkey-Africa economic relations with scientific studies, Nail Olpak stressed during an online meeting attended by business people from Turkey and Africa

The Turkish private sector may develop Africa's transportation infrastructure under the public-private partnership model, he noted

He also said that agricultural facilities can be established in Africa's large agricultural areas and the continent's exports can be diversified.

"We can manage Africa's harbors and airports. We also believe that Turkey's experience in the industry field can be a model for Africa," he underlined.