Turkey administers more than 597,600 coronavirus jabs in single day

ANKARA

Turkey administered more than 597,600 coronavirus vaccine doses on June 11, the nation’s Health Minister said early on June 12.

Fahrettin Koca said 597,647 jabs were administered in the last 24 hours.

He thanked health care workers working late hours and Turks for complying with their vaccination schedule.

"Vaccination, sacrifice, planning: We have all three, all is well," Koca said on Twitter.

Turkey administered over 33 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, Health Ministry announced on June 12.

More than 19.39 million people have received their first doses, while 13.61 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry data.

To contain the spread of the virus, Turkey is currently implementing a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday to Saturday, and a full lockdown on Sundays.