Turkey acts more effectively with presidential system, says Erdoğan

  • July 21 2020 15:37:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's reflexes under its current presidential system are faster, as well as more effective and comprehensive amid regional and global crises, the country's president said on July 21. 

"The presidential government system is the only administrative reform that has been carried out directly by the national will in our 200-year quest for democracy," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a two-year presidential cabinet evaluation meeting.

Erdoğan added that he would willingly adjust his policy if a better and more effective system of government was found, underlining that the "pains of change" had been inevitable as the country made corrections in many areas from
politics to society.

He reiterated that Turkey did not seek to violate the rights of other countries, but would continue to protect its own rights.

