Turkcell, Google Cloud sign deal for Türkiye's first hyperscale data center

ISTANBUL

Turkcell has signed an agreement with Google Cloud to establish Türkiye's first hyperscale regional data center, which will become one of Google Cloud's 42 hyperscale facilities worldwide.

Under the deal, Google will provide services such as artificial intelligence, data storage and cybersecurity from a regional base in Türkiye.

At a launch event in San Francisco, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said, “We have been working with Turkcell for over 2.5 years to establish a data center in Türkiye.”

Turkcell CEO Ali Taha Koç described the move as a historic step, stating, “We are establishing a hyperscale data center in Türkiye for the first time.”

Koç added that the cloud region would be fully compliant with Turkish regulations and is expected to generate more than $5 billion in annual economic value. Turkcell anticipates investing around $1 billion in the partnership by the end of 2032.

In its disclosure to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Turkcell stated that as part of the collaboration, it will work with Google Cloud to provide the necessary infrastructure for a new Google Cloud region planned to go live between 2028 and 2029.

The region will consist of three or more zones. Turkcell will serve as Google Cloud's strategic partner, strengthening its position in cloud infrastructure and services, while acting as an authorized reseller of Google Cloud offerings.

This will accelerate cloud migration for companies across sectors and sizes in Türkiye, allowing them to benefit efficiently from cloud advantages.

The new region will offer local infrastructure, giving customers greater control over data location and helping meet local data residency requirements.

The cloud region aims to bolster Türkiye's digital ecosystem with high-performance, low-latency Google Cloud services.

Turkcell projects that its data center capacity will more than double from current levels by the end of 2032, with data center and cloud revenues targeted to increase sixfold in U.S. dollar terms over the same period.

The company forecasts investments under this partnership to reach $1 billion by the end of 2032.