Türk Telekom uses SEBA technology for first time

  • January 30 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turkish private tech giant Türk Telekom has become the first company in the world to experience the Software Defined Network Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) technology.

SEBA is a technology that saves resources and provides a better management by enabling the internet distribution devices at homes, buildings, streets and neighborhoods to get smart with local software and managed remotely, according to a statement by the company.

With its software-based cloud computing technologies, SEBA was developed through a joint work of the world’s leading technology giants in areas such as architecture, coding and testing under the umbrella of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF) platform.

Türk Telekom’s subsidiary Argela and its U.S.-based affiliated firm, Netsia, carried out IPTV and voice service tests using the SEBA technology with a group of customers in Turkey.

SEBA works on virtual servers of telecom operators, and by reducing the cost of hardware infrastructure, it saves resources, Türk Telekom said.

Türk Telekom Chief Technology Officer Yusuf Kıraç emphasized that these efforts will provide agility and diversity for the services the operators will offer to their customers in the future.

“Thanks to software-based access platforms consisting of open and standard interfaces, we ensure that small but innovative as well as traditional developers are included in the ecosystem. We see this development as a very important opportunity for domestic developers to be among these suppliers and even export the products they will develop. While we continue our existing investments on fiber, we also contribute to the development of new generation fiber technologies,” he added.

“After joining Türk Telekom in 2007, Argela has continued to create value with research and development, and innovation activities in the field of next generation telecommunications technologies and to crown them with patents by developing new ideas and products in 5G technologies,” said Argela CEO Bülent Kaytaz.

