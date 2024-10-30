Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom has released its first Integrated Annual Report titled "Building a Sustainable Future is Worth All the Effort," detailing its financial performance and long-term value creation goals alongside its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements.

The report, aligned with Global Reporting Initiative standards, underscores the company's commitment to Türkiye's digital transformation and sustainability.

"At Türk Telekom, while shaping the future with next-generation technologies, we aim to build a sustainable future," said Kaan Aktan, the company's chief financial officer.

"This report broadens our approach to sustainability, encompassing not only environmental impacts but also social benefits, digital equality and contributions to the economy," he added.

The report highlights significant energy efficiency gains and renewable energy investments, including a 22 percent reduction in emissions in 2023.

"We are targeting to meet 65% of our electricity needs with renewable sources in the near future. Moving forward, our objective is to cut our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050," Aktan said.

Aktan said that the report sets a new benchmark for transparency and commitment to sustainable development.

Türk Telekom's vision also supports the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring contributions toward a socially, economically and environmentally equitable world.

