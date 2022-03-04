Türk Telekom signs MoU for 5G deal with Huawei

  • March 04 2022 07:00:00

Türk Telekom signs MoU for 5G deal with Huawei

BARCELONA
Türk Telekom signs MoU for 5G deal with Huawei

Türk Telekom and Chinese giant Huawei have signed a memorandum of understanding (Mou) to collaborate to develop the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks (5G) in Turkey.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan attended the signing ceremony during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“Huawei has been making important contributions to Turkey’s infrastructure for 20 years. We want these contributions to continue with domestic and national production,” he said.

“Huawei has positioned one of its 19 research and development centers on the globe in Turkey and they have employed more than 750 engineers there. Ericsson has also established a research and development center in Turkey,” he added.
Türk Telekon CEO Ümit Önal said that 5G solutions are needen particularly in areas of transportation, health, education, agriculture, entertainment and urbanization.

Huawei Turkey CEO Jason Lee noted that Türk Telekom has been their strategic partner “from the begining of their Turkey journey.”

As part of their 5G collaboration, the two companies initially focus on smart agricultural applications and games, according to the MoU.

Over the past few years, several technology companies have made investments in Turkey contributing to the country’s economy and creating new jobs.

Xiaomi, OPPO, Samsung, TECNO Mobile and TCL followed suit. Realme and Vivo have also made inroads.

Türk Telekom, a prominent telecommunications firm, had 14.1 million broadband customers as of the end of September 2021. The number of fiber subscribers jumped 67 percent to 8.8 million in the first nine months of last year. Mobile customers, meanwhile, stood at 23.9 million.

Turk Telekom,

TURKEY Turkey welcomes deal for creating humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Turkey welcomes deal for creating humanitarian corridors in Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Outdoor mask mandate scrapped, some other anti-virus rules eased

    Outdoor mask mandate scrapped, some other anti-virus rules eased

  2. Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

    Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

  3. Presidential aide warns not to marginalize Russian citizens

    Presidential aide warns not to marginalize Russian citizens

  4. President Erdoğan replaces agriculture minister

    President Erdoğan replaces agriculture minister

  5. Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war

    Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war
Recommended
Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores and 4-star shops

Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores and 4-star shops
Lufthansa narrows losses as Ukraine weighs on outlook

Lufthansa narrows losses as Ukraine weighs on outlook
Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent

Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent
Russia’s largest lender Sberbank quits Europe

Russia’s largest lender Sberbank quits Europe
Target to invest up to $5 billion to fuel more growth

Target to invest up to $5 billion to fuel more growth
Italy’s Eni to pull out of Russia-Turkey pipeline

Italy’s Eni to pull out of Russia-Turkey pipeline
WORLD Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates on March 3 criticized her ex-husband Bill Gates for having met multiple times with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of child sex crimes who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom signs MoU for 5G deal with Huawei

Türk Telekom signs MoU for 5G deal with Huawei

Türk Telekom and Chinese giant Huawei have signed a memorandum of understanding (Mou) to collaborate to develop the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks (5G) in Turkey.
SPORTS Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Faced with the threat of financial sanctions targeting Russians, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced on March 2 he is trying to sell the Premier League club that became trophy-winning machine thanks to his lavish investment.