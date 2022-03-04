Türk Telekom signs MoU for 5G deal with Huawei

BARCELONA

Türk Telekom and Chinese giant Huawei have signed a memorandum of understanding (Mou) to collaborate to develop the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks (5G) in Turkey.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan attended the signing ceremony during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“Huawei has been making important contributions to Turkey’s infrastructure for 20 years. We want these contributions to continue with domestic and national production,” he said.

“Huawei has positioned one of its 19 research and development centers on the globe in Turkey and they have employed more than 750 engineers there. Ericsson has also established a research and development center in Turkey,” he added.

Türk Telekon CEO Ümit Önal said that 5G solutions are needen particularly in areas of transportation, health, education, agriculture, entertainment and urbanization.

Huawei Turkey CEO Jason Lee noted that Türk Telekom has been their strategic partner “from the begining of their Turkey journey.”

As part of their 5G collaboration, the two companies initially focus on smart agricultural applications and games, according to the MoU.

Over the past few years, several technology companies have made investments in Turkey contributing to the country’s economy and creating new jobs.

Xiaomi, OPPO, Samsung, TECNO Mobile and TCL followed suit. Realme and Vivo have also made inroads.

Türk Telekom, a prominent telecommunications firm, had 14.1 million broadband customers as of the end of September 2021. The number of fiber subscribers jumped 67 percent to 8.8 million in the first nine months of last year. Mobile customers, meanwhile, stood at 23.9 million.