Türk Telekom inaugurated major SPP investment in Sivas

ISTANBUL
Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal has remotely inaugurated the company's Solar Power Plant (SPP) in Sivas using a 5G-controlled robot during the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum in Istanbul.

The Sivas Zara SPP, with 128 MWp capacity — 15 percent of Türk Telekom's annual electricity use — will produce nearly 200 million kWh yearly, making it one of Türkiye's largest renewable facilities.

Plans include additional SPPs in Malatya and Ağrı, reaching 530 MWp in total and cutting 350,000 tons of carbon emissions annually.

“Türk Telekom will carry our nation to a new level in 5G... Today, with our real-time connection from Istanbul to Sivas, we experienced what this new technology offers us,” Bayraktar said.

Önal added: “We have always led innovations... With our fiber infrastructure, we are the operator most prepared for 5G... We will reduce carbon emissions by 350 thousand tons annually... To leave a more livable World, we will continue to invest in our country’s future.”

The project aligns with Türk Telekom's sustainability goals, combining 5G for efficiency in sectors such as health and industry.

 

