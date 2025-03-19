Türk Eximbank eyes $52 bln boost for exporters

ANKARA

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced that Türk Eximbank hit a record $49 billion in support for exporters in 2024 and plans to ramp it up to $52 billion by the end of 2025.

Bolat said the bank is set for a major strategic overhaul to widen its aid for exporters.

The focuses are bolstering high-tech exports, boosting buyer credits and expanding project financing.

Investment loans will get a bigger slice of the pie, while supply chain projects, insurance and interest-free finance options will see upgrades.

E-commerce and service exports are also in line for tailored solutions.

“We’re strengthening the financing backbone for steady export growth,” Bolat said, pledging tight coordination with the Treasury, Central Bank and other agencies.