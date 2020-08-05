Turk Eximbank, Denmark's Export Credit Agency ink deal

  • August 05 2020 12:09:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turk Eximbank and Denmark's export credit agency EKF signed a reinsurance cooperation agreement, the Turkish trade minister said on Aug. 5. 

"Turk Eximbank and EKF will provide co-financing support to Turkish and Danish companies, who carry out joint projects in other countries, for the export of goods and services from their own countries," Pekcan said in a statement.

She underlined that the cooperation between the official export support institutions has gained importance due to the negative impact of the novel coronavirus on economies.

Turk Eximbank focuses on increasing the number of reinsurance deals to pave the way for Turkish companies to undertake more projects abroad.

"Significant progress has been made recently in terms of signing similar agreements by Turkish Eximbank with official export support agencies of Sweden, Austria, Hungary and the Netherlands," Pekcan added.

Ruhsar Pekcan,

