Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe

Amid an ongoing investigation into Can Holding, a trustee has been appointed to Arı Bilim İnovasyon Eğitim Hizmetleri A.Ş., which is the parent company of the well-known private school Doğa College.

 

The probe, led by the Küçükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, began with an operation on Sept. 11 targeting the conglomerate.

 

Following the raid, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) was assigned as trustee to 121 companies linked to the group.

 

The allegations include establishing a criminal organization, smuggling, fraud and money laundering. Among the firms placed under trusteeship are prominent media outlets such as Habertürk, Bloomberg HT, Show TV and Bilgi University.

 

On Sept. 15, five individuals were arrested, while Kenan Tekdağ, a senior figure associated with the media group, was placed under house arrest as the investigation continues to unfold.

