Trump's UK state visit gets political after royal welcome

LONDON

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer watches on as US President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Sept. 17.

After the royal hospitality and pageantry, U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented second state visit to the U.K. takes a serious turn on Thursday when he is hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for wide-ranging talks.

Starmer will greet Trump on the second day of the visit at his country residence, Chequers, with pressing issues such as trade, Ukraine and Gaza on the agenda.

The prime minister has positioned himself as a bridge between the unpredictable U.S. leader and European allies, particularly on the war in Ukraine, in a bid to secure more commitments for Kyiv from Trump.

Starmer's warm tone with Trump — in stark contrast to his words while in opposition — has won some leniency in the president's trade war, with the two countries signing an "economic prosperity deal" at the White House in May.

Britain hopes to secure further concessions, and is keen to see 25-percent duties on aluminium and steel reduced to zero, but Trump's non-committal comments suggest an agreement is not imminent.

"They'd like to see if they could get a little bit better deal. So, we'll talk to them," Trump said before leaving for Britain.

However, Starmer received a boost when U.S. private equity giant Blackstone said it planned to invest £90 billion ($123 billion) on U.K. projects over the next decade, after Microsoft unveiled a plan to spend $30 billion in the country.

In the other direction, British pharmaceutical group GSK announced that it will invest $30 billion in the United States over the next five years.

Epstein shadow

The talks could turn awkward on several fronts, with Starmer facing political troubles at home after sacking his U.K. ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over a furore involving the diplomat's connections to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein has also haunted Trump over recent weeks, with further revelations about the pair's relationship in the 1990s emerging.

Police arrested four people after they projected images of Trump and Epstein onto Windsor Castle late Tuesday.

But it was all smiles for the U.S. leader on Wednesday as he was lavished with the full pomp and circumstance of the British state.

King Charles III welcomed Trump to Windsor Castle with a royal spectacle featuring gun salutes, mounted horses and bagpipes.

The pair laughed and joked as Trump inspected troops at the castle west of London, in an elaborate welcome designed to play into the mercurial U.S. leader's love of pageantry.

Around 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military — some in red tunics and gold plumed helmets — feted Trump during a ceremonial guard of honour that British officials called the largest for a state visit to Britain in living memory.

Trump was due to see an unprecedented joint flypast of U.S. and U.K. jets, but bad weather saw the American planes pull out.

'Greatest honour'

The president and Charles wrapped up Wednesday with a white-tie state banquet, attended by 160 guests including senior royals, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Apple CEO Tim Cook and golfer Nick Faldo.

On the menu: Watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, chicken wrapped in courgettes and vanilla ice cream bombe with raspberry sorbet.

The playlist included Trump favourites such as Nessun Dorma from Puccini's opera Turandot and a James Bond medley.

Before the dinner, Trump told guests that the state visit was "truly one of the highest honours of my life," describing the U.K. and U.S. as "two notes in one chord... each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together."

In his speech, the king praised Trump's "personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world's most intractable conflicts", while stressing the environmental obligations current leaders have to "our children, grandchildren, and those who come after them".

The 79-year-old Republican is being kept far away from the British public, among whom polls indicate Trump remains unpopular, with the entire trip happening behind closed doors.

An estimated 5,000 people marched through central London on Wednesday, waving Palestinian flags and displaying banners with slogans including "Migrants welcome, Trump not welcome".

"I'm just scared of the way the world's being taken over by really nasty men," Jo Williamson, a 58-year-old funeral director from Kent, southeast England, told AFP.