Trump’s strike sparks political firestorm, MAGA rift

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a surprise military strike on three Iranian nuclear sites has ignited fierce debate in Washington, exposing growing fault lines within his own political base.

 

While some Republicans praised the action as bold and necessary, others, including key voices within the “Make American Great Again” movement, expressed dismay at what they view as a betrayal of Trump’s anti-interventionist promises.

 

The president, who has long criticized “stupid wars” of past administrations, now faces backlash from allies like Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who warned the move risks dragging the U.S. into another Middle East conflict.

 

While many Republicans praised the move as a bold response to a long-standing threat, Democrats, and even some conservatives, raised serious concerns over presidential authority and the risk of a wider regional war.

 

Lawmakers from both parties criticized Trump for bypassing Congress, saying such a consequential military action required prior consultation and formal authorization.

 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he received only a “perfunctory notification” lacking details, while House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused Trump of misleading the public and violating constitutional norms.

 

“No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy,” Schumer said.

 

Republican lawmakers were split. While figures like Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Roger Wicker hailed the strikes as “strong and surgical,” libertarian-leaning Republicans such as Rep. Thomas Massie denounced them as unconstitutional. Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna renewed calls for legislation requiring congressional approval for future military operations.

Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes
