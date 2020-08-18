Trump says world leaders seek his aid with Erdoğan

  • August 18 2020 09:18:00

Trump says world leaders seek his aid with Erdoğan

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
Trump says world leaders seek his aid with Erdoğan

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 17 world leaders have sought his help with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, because he claimed the Turkish leader will only listen to him.

"The heads of countries last week they called me up, 'could you call Erdogan?'" Trump said during a Fox News interview, quoting world leaders whom he did not name.

Trump said he asked the undisclosed leaders why he should be the one to speak to the Turkish president, to which Trump said they responded, "'You're the only one he'll listen to. He doesn't listen to us. You're the only one.'"

"I said, 'Is that because of the United States?' He says 'no, that's because of you. That's because of your personality. You're the only one that he'll listen to,'" Trump said. "I don't like saying this publicly, but it happens to be true. I get along with him and he listens."

It is unclear which leader or leaders Trump was referring to during the telephone interview, but the call came amid heightened tensions in the eastern Mediterranean involving several U.S. allies, including Turkey, Greece, France, and Egypt.

The White House said Sunday Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, and said the leaders "agreed that Greece and Turkey must commit to dialogue, which is the only path to resolving their differences."

Trumps said he is "dealing with world-class chess players" in these dialogues with world leaders, singling out Erdoğan among the national leaders.

Tensions have been mounting in the region after Athens' controversial new maritime pact with Egypt. Greek defense sources announced joint military drills Thursday in the eastern Mediterranean along with France, which has sought to hem in Turkey's maritime territory.

The exercise, which includes two French Rafale fighter jets, was conducted off the Greek island of Crete after France announced Wednesday it would beef up military presence in the region.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hollywood star enjoys a small break in Istanbul

    Hollywood star enjoys a small break in Istanbul

  2. Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research

    Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research

  3. US hails Turkish presence, role in Libya

    US hails Turkish presence, role in Libya

  4. Dreadful situation

    Dreadful situation

  5. Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria, Libya and east Med on the phone

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria, Libya and east Med on the phone
Recommended
Michelle Obama warns at DNC that Trump is in over his head

Michelle Obama warns at DNC that Trump is 'in over his head'
World temperature record set in Californias Death Valley

World temperature record set in California's Death Valley
Pandemic now driven by 20s, 30s, 40s group, many asymptomatic: WHO

Pandemic now driven by 20s, 30s, 40s group, many asymptomatic: WHO
Virus forces New Zealand election delay as Japan economy sinks

Virus forces New Zealand election delay as Japan economy sinks
Telephone calls between UAE, Israel ring for the first time

Telephone calls between UAE, Israel ring for the first time
Protesters pack Belarus capital, Russia says military help available

Protesters pack Belarus capital, Russia says military help available
WORLD Michelle Obama warns at DNC that Trump is in over his head

Michelle Obama warns at DNC that Trump is 'in over his head'

At the 2016 Democratic National Convention, former Michelle Obama told party members that "when they go low, we go high.''
ECONOMY Debt in Turkey much less than other countries: Minister

Debt in Turkey much less than other countries: Minister

Household and government indebtedness in Turkey is much lower than other developing and developed countries, a senior Turkish official said on Aug. 17.

SPORTS Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Licenses issued for mining operations that cover 79 percent of the Kaz Mountains in the northwestern province of Çanakkale threaten the environment, according to a report from the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion (TEMA).