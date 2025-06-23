Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that U.S. forces were able to counter over a dozen missiles fired from Iran at a key military base in Qatar, and thanked Tehran for what he said was pre-notification that the strikes would be carried out.

Trump said no Americans were harmed in the "very weak" attacks, which he said consisted of 14 missiles launched from Iran, including 13 that were shot down. Trump said one missile was not intercepted because "it was headed in a nonthreatening direction."

The U.S. president said it is now "time for peace" as he appeared to offer Iran an off-ramp from the hostilities that have sparked fears that the conflict could quickly spiral out of control.

"I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured," he said on social media.

"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," he added.

Trump further thanked Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani "for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region."

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the U.S. military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the U.S. targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites in Iran early Sunday morning.

 

