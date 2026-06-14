Final touches underway in Tehran to ink deal with US

Final touches underway in Tehran to ink deal with US

WASHINGTON
Final touches underway in Tehran to ink deal with US

Iran and the U.S. inched closer to a deal to end the war, as Qatari mediators traveled to Tehran on Sunday to finalize the agreement, according to two regional officials.

The officials expressed cautious optimism that the U.S. and Iran were finally approaching an agreement that could halt hostilities that have killed thousands of people and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has thrown world markets into
disarray.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on June 13 that the deal would be signed yesterday, while Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said it could happen in the coming days.

Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz would open immediately after the signing.

The deal is expected to be signed electronically, without an in-person ceremony, though it’s unclear when or how the signing will take place.

The deal does not solve the thorniest issues between the U.S. and Iran, including Iran’s nuclear program or its frozen assets, but offers a 60-day framework for technical discussions on those issues, according to Pakistani and regional officials.

The officials described Pakistan’s monthslong effort leading the negotiations, struggling to keep both sides from walking out of the room and a total collapse of the negotiations on multiple occasions.

Under the current deal being discussed, U.S. and Israel appear to have fallen short of their original goals of destroying Iran’s missile and nuclear programs and ending its support for proxies. It is not clear how the deal will address these issues, or if they will be part of the final
agreement.

In the streets of Tehran, there was scepticism the latest agreement would cross the finish line.

“I don’t think there is any deal soon,” said Saeed Sadeghi, 49. “I don’t trust their word.”

Fars news agency shared a video from Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad showing dozens protesting the deal outside a Foreign Ministry building on June 13.

It showed women in black chadors chanted “death to dishonourable Araghchi, the infiltrator”, while waving red and black flags.

Meanwhile, fighting has continued in Lebanon between Israel, which has pushed its invasion deeper than at any point in over a quarter-century, and Hezbollah despite a ceasefire.

Iran has wanted a ceasefire deal to include the fighting in Lebanon. Tehran also has sought the release of billions of dollars in frozen funds.

The deal in its current form is a deep disappointment to Israel’s government, which has been sidelined in negotiations led by Pakistan and others.

 

US,

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