Trump says Iran talks underway, Tehran denies negotiations

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on July 27 that there was a “good chance” of reaching a deal with Iran as the two countries held fire for a third consecutive day, although Tehran denied that negotiations were underway.

“We’re having good talks right now,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “There’s a good chance that something could happen.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said mediators might relay messages from Washington but that Iran was not currently negotiating with the United States.

“At present, we are not engaged in any negotiations with the United States,” he said.

Trump later repeated during a speech in Michigan that Iran was “talking to us about making a deal.”

He warned that U.S. strikes could resume if diplomatic efforts failed, saying Washington would “go back to doing what we were doing.” Trump also dismissed reports that U.S. ammunition stocks were running low, saying the country had more than it could use.

The pause followed 13 consecutive nights of renewed U.S. strikes on Iran after diplomacy broke down over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The wider conflict began on Feb. 28 with U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Regional tensions continued despite the lull. Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted several drones launched from Iraqi territory toward oil facilities and blamed Iran-backed groups operating in Iraq.

Riyadh called on Baghdad to prevent its territory from being used to launch attacks. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigation and said Iraq would not allow its territory to be used against neighboring countries.

No Iraq-based group claimed responsibility. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement separately said it had attacked Saudi oil infrastructure, but Riyadh had not confirmed the claim.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central obstacle to any settlement. Iranian state television said the Revolutionary Guards had stopped six vessels sailing outside a route designated by Tehran.

Iran and Oman, the two countries bordering the strait, have held talks on arrangements for the safe passage of ships. Baqaei said the United States was not involved in those discussions.

Oil prices fell as the pause eased immediate concerns over Gulf shipping. International benchmark Brent crude dropped about 6 percent to around $86 a barrel on July 27.