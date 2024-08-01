Trump questions if Kamala Harris really Black

WASHINGTON

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday questioned if Vice President Kamala Harris is "Indian" or "Black."

"Well, I can say no, I think it's maybe a little bit different," Trump said at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago when asked if he believes Harris is "only on the ticket" because she is a Black woman.

"I've known her a long time, indirectly, not directly, very much. And she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So. I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" said Trump.

Harris is the presumptive Democratic candidate in the presidential race.

Stressing that he respects either one, he added: "But she obviously doesn’t because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went, she became a Black person. I think somebody should look into that."

Trump said he loves Blacks in the U.S. and has done "so much" for the Black population.