Trump praises Erdoğan's 'fantastic' role in securing Gaza ceasefire

WASHINGTON
 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday praised Türkiye’s role in efforts to secure a ceasefire deal in Gaza, describing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as “fantastic” and emphasizing Ankara’s influence in the region.

“Turkey was fantastic too. President Erdoğan was fantastic. He really helped a lot, because he's very respected. He's got a very powerful nation. He's got a very, very powerful military. And he helped a lot,” Trump told reporters en route to the Middle East ahead of an international peace conference on the Gaza ceasefire.

The president also listed several countries that, he said, played a role in ceasefire negotiations, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Jordan.

Trump’s remarks came as he departed for Israel, where he is expected to meet with families of Israeli captives and address the Knesset, or parliament.

He will later head to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where he will join world leaders at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit on Monday.

The summit, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, aims “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability,” according to Cairo.

President Erdoğan will attend the summit at the invitation of Sisi and Trump, Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced Sunday on social media.

Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike
