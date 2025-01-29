Trump intends to withdraw US troops from Syria: Israeli media

Trump intends to withdraw US troops from Syria: Israeli media

JERUSALEM
Trump intends to withdraw US troops from Syria: Israeli media

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to withdraw thousands of American troops from Syria, according to Israeli media on Tuesday.

Israel's official public broadcasting Kan reported that “senior White House officials conveyed a message to their Israeli counterparts indicating that President Trump intends to pull thousands of U.S. troops from Syria.”

It added that “the withdrawal of American forces from Syria will raise significant concerns in Tel Aviv”.

According to a Pentagon announcement in December, the U.S. has some 2,000 troops deployed in Syria.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who visited the occupied Mount Hermon in Syria on Tuesday, emphasizing Israel's intent to maintain a military presence there indefinitely following its occupation last month.

“We will not allow hostile forces to establish a foothold in the security zone south of Syria, from here to the Sweida-Damascus axis. We will act against any threat,” said Katz.

In December, taking advantage of Syrian factions toppling Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Israel expanded its occupation in the Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized zone in Mount Hermon.

On December 8, Israeli forces launched extensive airstrikes across Syria, destroying military sites, weaponry, and infrastructure, a violation of Syrian sovereignty that drew international condemnation.

Furthermore, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement with Syria, deploying its military in the demilitarized zone of the Golan Heights, most of which it has occupied since 1967. This move has faced criticism from the U.N. and Arab states.

 

reports,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

  2. Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

    Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

  3. Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

    Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

  4. Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

    Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

  5. Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists

    Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists
Recommended
Russian delegation backs Syrias integrity, sovereignty in first trip

Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip
At least 15 dead in India stampede at Hindu mega-festival

At least 15 dead in India stampede at Hindu mega-festival
Putin says talks with Ukraine possible, but not with Zelensky

Putin says talks with Ukraine possible, but not with Zelensky
Rubio presses Rwanda leader for immediate ceasefire

Rubio presses Rwanda leader for immediate ceasefire
Japan sees record number of young suicides

Japan sees record number of young suicides
Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4

Trump invites Netanyahu to White House on Feb 4
North Koreas Kim vows nuclear program to continue: state media

North Korea's Kim vows nuclear program to continue: state media
WORLD Russian delegation backs Syrias integrity, sovereignty in first trip

Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

A high-level Russian delegation in Syria expressed support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

A strong recovery in Turkish banking earnings is expected this year, now that the rate-cutting cycle is well underway, Citi has said in a new report.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿