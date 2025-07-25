Trump, Fed chief Powell bicker during tense central bank visit

Trump, Fed chief Powell bicker during tense central bank visit

WASHINGTON
Trump, Fed chief Powell bicker during tense central bank visit

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, takes off his hard hat as President Donald Trump, center, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., look at ongoing construction at the Federal Reserve, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Donald Trump and  Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appeared together for a tense meeting on July 24 as the president toured the central bank after ramping up his attacks on its management of the economy.

Trump, who wants to oust Powell for refusing to lower interest rates but likely lacks the legal authority to do so, has threatened to fire the Fed chief over cost overruns for a renovation of its Washington headquarters.

During a brief but painfully awkward exchange in front of reporters during a tour of the building, the pair bickered over the price tag for the makeover, which Trump said was $3.1 billion.

The actual cost of the facelift has been put at $2.5 billion and Powell was quick to correct the president, telling him: "I haven't heard that from anybody."

Trump produced a sheet of paper apparently listing construction costs and was told curtly that he was including work on the William McChesney Martin Jr. Building, which was not part of the project.

"You're including the Martin renovation... you just added in a third building," Powell scolded.

Trump stuck to his guns, saying it was part of the overall redevelopment. Powell shot back: "No, it was built five years ago. We finished Martin five years ago... It's not new."

Trump moved on but the tense atmosphere between the pair was almost palpable, with the Republican leader unaccustomed to being contradicted live on air.

Trump has criticized Powell for months over his insistence on keeping the short-term interest rate at 4.3 percent this year.

Powell says he is monitoring the response of the economy to Trump's dizzying array of import tariffs.

But Trump has angrily accused Powell of holding back the economy, calling the man he nominated in his first term "stupid" and a "loser."

visit,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Historic Roman bath draws visitors in central Türkiye

Historic Roman bath draws visitors in central Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Historic Roman bath draws visitors in central Türkiye

    Historic Roman bath draws visitors in central Türkiye

  2. Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

    Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

  3. Road crash kills district mayor in central city

    Road crash kills district mayor in central city

  4. Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

    Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

  5. DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

    DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament
Recommended
Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July
Gov’t unveils new model to broaden homeownership

Gov’t unveils new model to broaden homeownership
Business leaders cheer rate cut as a boost for growth

Business leaders cheer rate cut as a boost for growth
Risk highlighted as Chinese hackers hit tech giant Microsoft

Risk highlighted as Chinese hackers hit tech giant Microsoft
IMF-Argentina agreement to unlock $2 billion tranche

IMF-Argentina agreement to unlock $2 billion tranche
Struggling chip maker Intel cuts back spending, workforce

Struggling chip maker Intel cuts back spending, workforce
Sony buys stake in Bandai Namco to grow anime business

Sony buys stake in Bandai Namco to grow anime business
WORLD Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Syria, the United States and France issued a joint statement on July 25 reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing efforts to support Syria’s political transition, safeguard its unity and uphold its territorial integrity.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.3 points in July 2025, settling at 74.1 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on July 25.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿