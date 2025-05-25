Trump defends block on foreign students at Harvard

Trump defends block on foreign students at Harvard

WASHINGTON
Trump defends block on foreign students at Harvard

U.S. President Donald Trump defended on Sunday his administration's move to block foreign students at Harvard after a judge suspended the action, branded by the top university as unlawful.

"Why isn't Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student's education, nor do they ever intend to," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn't exactly forthcoming."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on May 22 revoked Harvard's ability to enroll foreign nationals, throwing the future of thousands of students and the lucrative income stream they provide into doubt.

But a judge quickly suspended the move after the university sued to "stop the government's arbitrary, capricious, unlawful, and unconstitutional action."

The White House is cracking down on U.S. universities on several fronts, justified as a reaction to what the administration says is uncontrolled anti-Semitism and a need to reverse diversity programs aimed at addressing historical oppression of minorities.

It has also moved to revoke visas and deport foreign students involved in protests against the war in Gaza, accusing them of supporting Hamas.

At Harvard, the government has threatened to put $9 billion of funding under review, then went on to freeze a first tranche of $2.2 billion of grants and $60 million of official contracts. It has also targeted a Harvard Medical School researcher for deportation.

The loss of foreign nationals, more than a quarter of its student body, could prove costly to Harvard, which charges tens of thousands of dollars a year in tuition.

Harvard is the wealthiest U.S. university with an endowment valued at $53.2 billion in 2024.

Harvard University,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

    Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

  2. Thousands in Istanbul join together to celebrate young cancer survivor

    Thousands in Istanbul join together to celebrate young cancer survivor

  3. Tesla's sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets

    Tesla's sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets

  4. Japan pledges to cut rice price with direct sales to retailers

    Japan pledges to cut rice price with direct sales to retailers

  5. OPEC+ expected to open taps more despite price slump

    OPEC+ expected to open taps more despite price slump
Recommended
Venezuelas Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition

Venezuela's Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition
Israel strike on school-turned-shelter kills dozens in Gaza

Israel strike on school-turned-shelter kills dozens in Gaza
Trump slams crazy Putin as Russia pummels Ukraine with massive drone attack

Trump slams 'crazy' Putin as Russia pummels Ukraine with massive drone attack
Two Red Cross workers killed in Gaza strike: ICRC

Two Red Cross workers killed in Gaza strike: ICRC
Spain hosts European, Arab nations to pressure Israel on Gaza

Spain hosts European, Arab nations to pressure Israel on Gaza
Israeli use of human shields in Gaza was systematic: Soldiers, former detainees

Israeli use of human shields in Gaza was systematic: Soldiers, former detainees
UN envoy for Cyprus pushes for trust-building measures

UN envoy for Cyprus pushes for trust-building measures
WORLD Venezuelas Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition

Venezuela's Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's party on Sunday swept the board in parliamentary and regional elections that were boycotted by the opposition in protest over his disputed re-election last year.
ECONOMY Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

Iran on Monday ruled out suspending its uranium enrichment as part of any nuclear deal with the United States, a key demand from Washington in successive rounds of talks between the foes.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿