Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

WASHINGTON
Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that a ceasefire has been reached between Israel and Iran.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Hostilities broke out June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

    Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

  2. Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

    Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

  3. İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

    İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

  4. FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

    FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

  5. Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

    Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel
Recommended
Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold
Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure
Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel
Trump rages at Israel over ceasefire violation

Trump rages at Israel over ceasefire violation
NATO chief urges stronger Türkiye defense ties with UK, EU

NATO chief urges stronger Türkiye defense ties with UK, EU
Israel says will respond forcefully to Irans ceasefire violation

Israel says will 'respond forcefully to Iran's ceasefire violation'
Zelensky-Trump meeting planned Wednesday: Ukraine presidency

Zelensky-Trump meeting planned Wednesday: Ukraine presidency
WORLD Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

A fragile ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war appeared to be holding on Tuesday, after 12 days of strikes that saw Israel and the United States pummel the Islamic republic's nuclear facilities.

ECONOMY Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

The Turkish manufacturing showed signs of moderation in June, while business sentiment deteriorated slightly, separate official data showed on June 23.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿