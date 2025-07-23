Trump announces 'massive' trade deal with Japan

WASHINGTON

Donald Trump announced on July 22 a "massive" trade deal with Japan, marking a key breakthrough for major U.S. trade partners as they scramble to strike agreements before the end of the month.

In an attempt to slash his country's colossal trade deficit, the U.S. president has vowed to hit dozens of countries with punitive "reciprocal" tariffs if they do not hammer out a pact with Washington by Aug. 1.

The breakthrough makes Japan one of five countries to have signed an agreement — along with Britain, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines — after Trump promised in April he would get "90 deals in 90 days".

"We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He said that under the deal, "Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90 percent of the Profits".

He did not provide further details on the unusual investment plan, but said it "will create Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs".

Japanese exports to the United States were already subject to a 10 percent tariff, which would have risen to 25 percent on Aug. 1 without a deal.

Duties of 25 percent on Japanese autos — an industry accounting for eight percent of Japanese jobs — were also already in place, plus 50 percent on steel and aluminium.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that the autos levy had now been cut to 15 percent, sending Japanese car stocks soaring, with Toyota and Mitsubishi up around 14 percent each.

"We are the first (country) in the world to reduce tariffs on automobiles and auto parts, with no limits on volume," he told reporters.

"By protecting what needs to be protected, we continued the negotiations with an aim to reach an agreement that meets the national interest of both Japan and the United States," Ishiba added.

"In this agreement with President Trump, I think we were able to realise such an agreement."

However, Japan's trade envoy Ryosei Akazawa, who secured the deal on his eighth visit to Washington, said the 50 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium would remain.

Akazawa also said that increased defence spending by Japan — something Trump has pressed for — was not part of the agreement.

Trump said July 22 that Japan has also agreed to "open their Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things".

Rice imports are a sensitive issue in Japan, and Ishiba's government — which lost its upper house majority in elections on Sunday — had previously ruled out any concessions.

Japan currently imports 770,000 tonnes of rice tariff-free under its World Trade Organization commitments, and Ishiba said it would import more U.S. grain within this.

Ishiba said July 23 that the deal does not "sacrifice" Japan's agricultural sector.

Tatsuo Yasunaga, the chair of Japan Foreign Trade Council welcomed the trade deal announcement but said the business community needed to see details to assess its impact.

"I highly commend the fact that this major milestone has been achieved and dispelled the uncertainty that private companies had been concerned about," Yasunaga said.

Trump has been under pressure to wrap up trade pacts after promising a flurry of deals ahead of his deadline.

The White House on July 22 also laid out details of a deal with Indonesia, which would see it ease critical mineral export restrictions and also face a 19 percent tariff, down from a threatened 32 percent.

Trump also said that levies on the Philippines, another close strategic U.S. ally, would be cut by one percentage point to 19 percent after hosting President Ferdinand Marcos.

But negotiations are still ongoing with much larger U.S. trading partners China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said July 22 that he would meet his Chinese counterparts in Stockholm next week.

Leaders of the world's two biggest economies imposed escalating, tit-for-tat levies on each other's exports earlier this year, reaching triple-digit levels.

But in talks in Geneva in May they agreed to lower them temporarily until Aug. 12.