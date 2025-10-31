TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off

 The TRT World Forum, an event organized by TRT, which shapes the global agenda and brings together leading academics, politicians, civil society members, think tank experts, bureaucrats, and journalists, will be held for the ninth time on October 31 – November 1.

The TRT World Forum, where important global issues will be discussed over the course of two days, begins today with an inaugural speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Since 2017, President Erdoğan has made significant statements on Türkiye and global issues in his inaugural speeches at the TRT World Forums he has attended.

On the first day of this year’s forum, discussions will focus on the topics “Building Strategic Autonomy: Türkiye and the Global Defence Paradigm,” “Syria’s New Dawn: Charting a Course for Reconstruction and Stability,” “Contested Futures: Conflict and Reconciliation in East Africa,” and “From Victimhood to Resilience: The Path to Justice in Gaza.”

The event will also feature a performance by artist Vibeke Harper titled “3.925 Lost Futures.”

The event will also feature a performance by Norwegian artist Vibeke Harper. From October 6 to 9, 2025, Vibeke Harper presented a memorial and burial ritual performance at Vega Scene in Oslo — an event regarded as a cultural milestone in human history. Over the course of the 68 hour-performance, participants read aloud and pinned to the wall the names of 18.459 children killed in Gaza.

Harper will now adapt this highly acclaimed performance for TRT World Forum 2025. Throughout the forum, visitors will take part in a collective act of remembrance by reading the names of 3.925 young people aged 18–20 who were killed by Israel, writing them on red paper, and placing them on the wall.

TRT World Forum 2025 will be broadcast live on TRT World Forum’s official X account.

