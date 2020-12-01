The World has Turned its Attention to TRT World Forum 2020

The fourth TRT World Forum, which is held online this year, titled "Shifting Dynamics: New World Order in a Post-Pandemic World" on 1-2 December has started.

Director of Communications of The Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Fahrettin Altun, and Chairman and Director General of TRT İbrahim Eren made important statements during their opening speeches.

TRT World Forum 2020, which brought global issues to the matter, started with the participation of academicians, politicians, journalists, non-governmental employees, activists and leaders from all over the world.

Director of Communications Altun: "TRT's international channels have successfully developed an authentic language in news reporting to give voice to the voiceless.' Director of Communications of The Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Fahrettin Altun stated that shining a light on the facts is essential to prevent future tragedies. He further said that "I would like to acknowledge the extraordinary work of TRT's international channels. TRT World, along with TRT Arabic, Russian and German, report the news with a focus on people and values.

They have developed an authentic language in news reporting to give voice to the voiceless." Altun: 'We desire a closer relationship with the EU. During his speech, Altun emphasized the belief of the power of working together to overcome the Covid-19 crises, and to build a better future as Turkey. He expressed that international cooperation "can only thrive on the basis of equality, mutual interests and shared values.

That is the message we send to our friends and allies, old and new, as humanity turns over a fresh leaf. With the European Union, we desire and pursue a closer relationship. Our cooperation and collaboration is key to countering the message of hate and discrimination in Europe. Treating Turkey with respect is the Union's only way of proving that it has nothing against Muslims around the world. Friendship, however, is incompatible with double talk and condescension.

Therefore, the idea that Turkey must earn Europe's friendship by making concessions is both unfair and unrealistic. Instead, we tell our European counterparts that dialogue is the only way forward." İbrahim Eren: "we are seeking to not only elucidate the voice of the powerful but also of the disadvantaged and oppressed."

The Chairman and Director General of the host of TRT World Forum, TRT, İbrahim Eren, stated during his speech that ever since its first establishment, they have aimed to constantly emphasize that they are on the same boat with the global society.

He further stated that some voices are better heard than others and underlined that 'through all the issues we have covered over the years, we have striven, and continue to strive, to amplify the voices of those who are all-too-often ignored. This is the core philosophy underlying TRT's global outreach, whether through our international news channels, TRT World and TRT Arabi or through our popular entertainment programming that has struck a chord with so many around the world.

At TRT, we have internalized the value of being a voice for the voiceless, and we launched the TRT World Forum with the same sensitivity. At TRT, we are deeply engaged with the issues of our time and believe that knowledge is the first step to overcoming them.

We have pledged not to differentiate between the suffering of people regardless of their ethnicity, color, or religion. Likewise, we do not compromise on people's rights to security and peace —, security and protection not only from physical harm but also from xenophobic and racist discourses that seek to vilify and dehumanize.

We believe in the inspiration and the power of ideas and recognize that knowledge is produced in a variety of ways in order to serve different purposes.' "The growing chasm between the 'haves' and the 'have nots has been exposed."

The reason for the main theme of the Forum this year, which is 'Shifting Dynamics: The International Order in a Post-Pandemic World', is not only to point out the effects of the pandemic in a fastly changing world but also to prove that the pandemic has underlined that the world is a global society.

He expressed that after the pandemic 'we are seeking to not only elucidate the voice of the powerful but also of the disadvantaged and oppressed. While the pandemic undoubtedly has presented opportunities for positive reform, it has also exposed and in some senses re-enforced the growing chasm between the 'haves' and the 'have nots', both within countries and between them.

