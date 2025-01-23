Troy legend on stage for 17 years

ANKARA

For 17 years, The Fire of Anatolia has been narrating the legendary tale of Troy on world stages with a 300-member dance team, sets and costumes prepared in consultation with historical advisors.

The dance group, which carries the cultural essence of civilizations to the stage, has been synthesizing folklore, ballet, modern dance and other dance disciplines for 25 years, offering a cultural feast in many countries worldwide.

Through its rhythms, “Troy,” which comes to life on stage 3,000 years later in its homeland, has been meeting art enthusiasts in Türkiye and various countries around the world for 17 years.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, The Fire of Anatolia Dance Group's Artistic Director, Mustafa Erdoğan, provided information about the Troy dance show, which takes audiences on a journey through history.

Stating that Troy is a significant civilization for both Türkiye and the world, Erdoğan noted that each character in the epic, which has lent its name to many cities in Europe, holds a uniquely compelling story.

“The importance for us lies in performing it in its homeland for the first time. We are Trojans, a Trojan civilization. Everyone thinks the Trojan civilization was in Greece. We are announcing to the world that it took place in Çanakkale. And we tell this story through our own culture and dances. We also show the world that the dances of our country have the power to tell the story of Troy. Our Troy production is a musical rebellion; we are creating something that changes the established perception of Troy,” he said.

Erdoğan added that they had received constructive and positive feedback during the world tour, with the show being described as “the best Troy production ever seen.”

We use real swords in the show

Erdoğan explained that Troy, performed for 17 years, involves intense backstage preparations as much as onstage performances:

“The show features 300 artists and more than 1,300 costumes, all handcrafted. The film was shot once, but we recreate it every day. Also, in our rehearsals, the starting time is fixed, but the end time is open-ended. We have days-long rehearsals that are exhausting and sometimes risky. We use real swords in the show, and the battles are depicted as realistically as possible. As a result, many of our dancers have sword scars somewhere on their bodies.”

Highlighting the importance of authenticity, Erdoğan noted that they are the only dance group in the world working under the guidance of historical advisors.

He said their historical advisor is archaeologist Nezih Başgelen, and their Troy advisor is Professor Dr. Rüstem Aslan, who is still the excavation head at Troy. “Professor Rüstem is the world’s leading expert on Troy, and we prepare by consulting him and showing him the designs. All the stage sets, reliefs and visual imagery are created under their guidance,” Erdoğan stated.

Erdoğan mentioned that the 12-meter model horse used in the performance is particularly captivating for audiences. They also utilized this model horse during tours in Mexico City, Belgium and Germany.

During international tours, they place signs in city squares reading, “Troy is in Çanakkale, Türkiye, and the show is at this hour in this hall,” along with visuals. Erdoğan said, “We are both advertising the show and promoting Türkiye's Trojan culture to the world. Many people who watch us in different parts of the world decide to visit Türkiye.”

Erdoğan announced that the group would perform monthly in the country throughout 2025, with The Fire of Anatolia shows on Tuesdays and Troy performances on Fridays at the Aspendos Ancient Theater in Antalya starting in May.

He added that the Troy show would also be part of a U.S. tour: “The culture of Troy is known worldwide. We are making serious preparations for the U.S., where we have identified 11 cities, with more being added. Troy will take the stage in North America for the first time. Our performances in Türkiye are rehearsals for the U.S. tour.”