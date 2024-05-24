Troubles Boeing lowers cash forecast for 2024

Troubles Boeing lowers cash forecast for 2024

NEW YORK
Troubles Boeing lowers cash forecast for 2024

Boeing shares were hammered after a top company official predicted another quarter of meager plane deliveries, likely resulting in negative cash for all of 2024.

Chief Financial Officer Brian West said the second quarter's cash performance could be "a little worse" than the first quarter during which Boeing burned through $3.9 billion in cash due to heavy operating costs and minimal incoming revenue because of reduced plane deliveries.

Boeing had previously projected positive cash generation in the low-single digit billions for 2024. But West withdrew that forecast, indicating the company would likely have negative cash generation for the year.

West said the second half of 2024 should itself be positive in terms of cashflow, owing to higher plane deliveries, increased receipts from a key military contract and lower costs tied to keeping planes in inventory.

But the gains are not expected to offset the losses in the first half of 2024, according to West.

Boeing's weak financial outlook is tied to a reduced production cadence for the 737 MAX after a near-catastrophic incident Jan. 5 on an Alaska Airlines plane.

In addition, Boeing has also halted deliveries to China recently due to an issue with a lithium battery raised by Chinese aviation officials, West said.

Boeing is working with Chinese officials "but that will very likely have an impact in the quarter on deliveries in our cash flow," West said.

Boeing has been under heavy scrutiny from regulators at the Federal Aviation Administration, which has required the company to present a comprehensive action plan to address safety concerns by the end of May.

West said Boeing expects to "get some good feedback" next week from the FAA on improvements.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide
LATEST NEWS

  1. More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

    More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

  2. Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

    Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

  3. G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

    G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

  4. Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

    Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

  5. Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

    Roman Bath protected by glass terrace
Recommended
US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

US data deal blow to rate cut hopes
Türkiye welcomed over 10 mln foreign tourists in 4 months

Türkiye welcomed over 10 mln foreign tourists in 4 months
Tight monetary policy to continue: Karahan

Tight monetary policy to continue: Karahan
‘Construction sector makes weak start to second quarter’

‘Construction sector makes weak start to second quarter’
Japan inflation slows to 2.2 percent in April

Japan inflation slows to 2.2 percent in April
With little to buy, Cubans abroad send home food, not money

With little to buy, Cubans abroad send home food, not money
One out of three Lebanese poverty-stricken: World Bank

One out of three Lebanese poverty-stricken: World Bank
WORLD More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

Rescue teams arrived at the site of a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea's remote highlands Saturday, helping villagers search for hundreds of people feared dead under towering mounds of rubble and mud.
ECONOMY US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

Markets fell in Asia and Europe on May 23 , tracking a sell-off on Wall Street sparked by a string of better-than-expected U.S. data that added to worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting interest rates this year.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿