Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

  • January 04 2022 07:00:00

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

HONG KONG
Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced on Dec. 3 it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong.

The country’s property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing’s drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector as well as rampant consumer speculation.

Drowning in $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after Beijing’s crackdown suddenly turned off the liquidity taps.

“At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information,” the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It previously saw a period of suspended share trading back in October.

The troubled developer was labelled as being in default by international ratings firms last month after it failed to repay liabilities on time.

Earlier struggles to pay suppliers and contractors due to the debt crisis led to sustained protests from homebuyers and investors at the group’s Shenzhen headquarters in September.

Last week, Evergrande momentarily cheered investors by insisting it would be able to deliver tens of thousands of units this month, and pay off some debts.

But its shares took a dive at the end of the week after a report that the group had failed to meet two more offshore payments.

In recent months, the company has repeatedly said it will finish its unfinished projects and deliver them to buyers in a desperate bid to salvage its debts, despite having missed the earlier payment of more than $1.2 billion.

But in a new headache for the firm, local Chinese media reported over the weekend that it has been ordered to demolish 39 buildings by the authorities on Hainan island because the structures were built illegally on an artificial archipelago in the tourist hub.

China, construction,

WORLD Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces
MOST POPULAR

  1. Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

    Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

  2. Turkey saw record exports in 2021: Erdoğan

    Turkey saw record exports in 2021: Erdoğan

  3. Two Turkey-origin women to serve in new Dutch government

    Two Turkey-origin women to serve in new Dutch government

  4. Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal

    Afghan agents pour 3,000 litres of liquor into Kabul canal

  5. Turkey reports 44,869 new coronavirus cases, 160 more deaths

    Turkey reports 44,869 new coronavirus cases, 160 more deaths
Recommended
PMI inches up to 52.1 in December

PMI inches up to 52.1 in December
Tesla delivered almost 1 mln cars globally last year

Tesla delivered almost 1 mln cars globally last year
CES tech fair preparing to draw crowds as COVID surges

CES tech fair preparing to draw crowds as COVID surges
MPs back to work in Turkish Parliament

MPs back to work in Turkish Parliament
Annual inflation rose to 36 percent in December

Annual inflation rose to 36 percent in December
Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in
WORLD Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break on Jan. 3 or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus.
ECONOMY PMI inches up to 52.1 in December

PMI inches up to 52.1 in December

The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the Turkish manufacturing industry remained above the 50 no-change mark in December 2021 and ticked up slightly to 52.1 from 52 in November, the latest PMI survey data from Istanbul Chamber of Industry and London-based IHS Markit have showed.
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.