TRNC President Tatar blasts Greek Cypriot leader for NATO statement

ISTANBUL

Turkish Republic of Northern Cypress (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar blasted Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulidis, who recently brought up NATO membership issues.

Christodoulidis said the alliance is not like the EU and Türkiye will not allow arbitrary political decisions to be taken.

Tatar said Christodoulidis wants to create a new agenda to regain public support he has lost domestically, according to the TRNC presidency.

He urged Christodoulidis to “stop deceiving his own people” and “internalize the realities on the ground.”

Stating that the Greeks ignored the criteria in the EU accession process, Tatar said the NATO accession process is different.

Stating that Christodoulidis made daring statements about NATO, Tatar emphasized that NATO is not like the EU and that Türkiye will not allow arbitrary political decisions to be taken.​​​​​​​

“The main purpose of Christodoulidis' statements is an effort to make a move against Türkiye, the most key and important country of NATO. They dream of the Greek National Guard becoming a deterrent force against Türkiye. The Turkish Armed Forces brought peace to Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Since that happy day, despite the traditional Greek Cypriot mentality, it ensures the continuity of peace and tranquility with the presence and deterrent power of the heroic Mehmetcik,” said Tatar, referring affectionately to the Turkish army.