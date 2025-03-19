Formal Cyprus talks require recognition of 'sovereign equality': Tatar

GENEVA
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar reiterated Tuesday that formal negotiations on the Cyprus issue can only begin once the reaffirmation of Turkish Cypriots’ "sovereign equality" is recognized.

His remarks came at a press briefing in Geneva following an informal meeting of the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders along with representatives from the three guarantor states – Türkiye, Greece and the U.K. – under the auspices of the U.N..

"It is our position that the new and formal negotiations can be started following the reaffirmation of our sovereign equality and equal international status," he said.

Tatar noted that he participated in the informal meeting with "a positive and constructive attitude" for a sustainable future for the island of Cyprus, "in the hope that we can look ahead and open a new page for our island that is based on mutual interest, leaving behind the conflictual relationship and to coexist as good neighbors and to seek ways of creating culture or cooperation between the two sides."

"We are today faced with two options for the island of Cyprus: either we continue the way we are with all the repercussions, or build the future of the island together," he said.

He also said that he put forward a proposal to establish a Cyprus Cooperation Council during the meeting to evaluate how to address the needs and demands of the two peoples of the island and how to become a bridge for a sustainable future that is based on peaceful and prosperous coexistence.

He noted that his proposal was rejected by Greek Cypriot administration leader Nikos Christodoulides.

On the appointment of a U.N. personal envoy, he said: "I am very pleased that at the end of the day, the (U.N.) Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) has announced that he will be appointing a personal envoy to help us to improve, work on issues, and also to prepare the conditions for the next meeting in the same format at the end of July."

Guterres, after the meeting, said: "Mr. Tatar and Mr. Christodoulides have agreed (on) the following group of initiatives to build trust: opening four crossing points; demining; the creation of a technical committee on youth; initiatives on the environment and climate change, including the impacts on mining areas; solar energy in the buffer zone; and the restoration of cemeteries."

He said that discussions were held in a "constructive atmosphere, with both sides showing a clear commitment to making progress and continuing dialog."

