Trio wins economics Nobel for work on economic growth

STOCKHOLM
The Nobel prize in economics was awarded on Monday to American-Israeli Joel Mokyr, France's Philippe Aghion and Canada's Peter Howitt for work on technology's impact on sustained economic growth.

Mokyr won one half of the prize "for having identified the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress", while Aghion and Howitt shared the other half "for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction", the jury said.

