Türkiye, Ukraine, US meeting ends in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
A high-level trilateral meeting between delegations from Türkiye, the U.S., and Ukraine ended in Istanbul on Friday under the leadership of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The U.S. was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, and Special Representative for Ukraine General Keith Kellogg.

Ukraine’s delegation included Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

In the one-hour meeting, the Turkish delegation included Ibrahim Kalin, head of the National Intelligence Organization.

The trilateral dialogue is focused on a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree Thursday on the formation of the Ukrainian delegation to take part in the Istanbul peace talks.

A trilateral meeting between Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine, set to take place at the same location, was scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm (0930GMT) but no announcement has yet been made.

UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza
