ISTANBUL
Trendyol, one of Türkiye’s largest e-commerce platforms, has opened its first pop-up store in the Gulf region at a shopping mall in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The online shopping giant has been expanding its operations abroad, including Germany, Azerbaijan and Central and Eastern Europe.

The pop-up store in Riyadh’s Al Nakheel Mall will welcome shoppers for three weeks. Pop-up stores are short-term sales spaces.

Shoppers will be able to purchase the products online by scanning the QR codes on them in the store, which includes 150 items from the Trendyol collection.

Trendyol has been operating in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emiratees, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman since September 2023. It has reached more than a million active customers in those countries.

Its mobile application has been downloaded 4.5 million times in the first six months of operation in those markets. Trendyol aims to have 6 million active customers in the region by the end of 2024.

Founded in 2010, Trendyol is Türkiye’s first decacorn. It opened its first office outside of Türkiye in Berlin, Germany.

The e-commerce platform has some 30 million customers and offers more than 80 million products. Trendyol, which delivers to more than 100 countries, has offices in Amsterdam, Luxembourg, İstanbul, İzmir and Ankara.

Trendyol opens first pop-up in Gulf region

