Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

ANKARA
The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.

The transaction for bond due 2031 was finalized with a nominal amount of 1.5 billion euros, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on July 10.

The proceeds of the issue will be transferred to the Treasury accounts on July 17.

The 6-year bond has a coupon rate and a yield to investor of 5.2 percent and the offering attracted an orderbook of more than three times the actual issue size from close to 140 accounts, the ministry said.

Some 33 percent of the issue has been sold to investors in the U.K., 30 percent in the U.S., 21 percent in other European countries, 9 percent in the Middle East, 5 percent in Türkiye and 2 percent in other countries.

With this transaction, a total of approximately $8.75 billion has been raised from the international capital markets in 2025, the Treasury said.

